Beatles tribute act set to bring Cavern Club magic to Uppermill

Music fans in Saddleworth are set for a nostalgic trip back to the 1960s when acclaimed Beatles tribute band Beatles Complete performs at Uppermill Civic Hall next month.

The Liverpool-based four-piece, known for its long-running residency at the world-famous Cavern Club, will take to the stage on Friday, August 21, 2026, bringing the songs and sound of The Beatles to local audiences.

Promoters describe Beatles Complete as one of the UK’s leading Beatles tribute acts, recreating the music of John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr with authentic instruments, costumes and performances inspired by the Fab Four’s legendary live shows.

The band has earned praise from the Cavern Club itself, which has hailed the group as “one of the most exciting tribute bands around”.

The Uppermill performance is expected to feature many of The Beatles’ best-loved hits spanning their early Merseybeat years through to their later chart-topping classics, offering a night of nostalgia for devoted fans and newcomers alike.

The concert will be held at Uppermill Civic Hall, with tickets priced at £21. Tickets are available through the band’s website, www.beatlescomplete.com.

With Beatles music continuing to attract generations of fans, organisers are anticipating strong demand for what promises to be a memorable evening of live entertainment in the heart of Saddleworth.