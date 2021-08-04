Beautiful summer’s day is perfect for new Mr and Mrs Simpson

A BEAUTIFUL summer’s afternoon was the perfect setting for Mr and Mrs Simpson’s special day.

Ben Simpson, from Carrbrook, and Jessica Dent, from Dukinfield, became husband and wife on Friday, July 16 at Colshaw Hall in Knutsford.

Ben, a civil engineer in Stockport, and Jess, a teacher of psychology in Ashton, met through friends some eight years ago and have lived together in Grotton for the past few years with their beloved golden retriever Ralph, who was a big part of their wedding day.

The bride looked stunning in a long, elegant and fitted ivory fishtail dress with a bow on the back, paired with ivory shoes, a long veil and train.

The bridesmaids – Sophie (maid of honour) Chloe, Kirsty, Natalie, Jen, and sister-in-law, Michelle – wore long silk dusky pink dresses with nude shoes while two flower girls – Luna and Olivia (the bride’s niece) – wore three-quarter length ivory dresses with a bow on the back, white frilly socks and shoes.

The groom wore a neutral beige suit with white shirt and cream tie with tan shoes, and his best man Danny, groomsmen and ushers – Kiel (groom’s brother), Ben (bride’s brother), Joe and Darren – all wore matching suits.

Ralph wore a black bow tie with his natural sandy coat and behaved perfectly throughout.

The bride’s mother wore a pink and white floral dress and pale pink brimmed hat with matching shoes while the bride’s father wore a neutral beige suite with white shirt, cream tie and tan shoes, matching the groom and best man.

The groom’s mother wore a floral black and white dress with white shoes and black hat with a white sash while the groom’s father wore a blue suit with white shirt and matching blue tie and tan shoes.

The bride stayed at Colshaw Hall the evening before the big day with her bridesmaids, and the groom stayed over also with his best man, groomsmen and ushers.

The romantic ceremony saw the aisle lined with tall, white blossom trees, as were the tables, along with posies of white roses. The top table was adorned with posies and swathes of white roses.

The celebrations continued with lots of laughter, food, champagne and dancing into the early hours of Saturday morning.

Many guests stayed overnight and breakfasted together in the orangery, after which the bride and groom returned home before jetting off on Monday morning to northern Ibiza for 12 days for their honeymoon in the sun.

