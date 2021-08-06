Beauty salon on ‘Cloud’ nine after refurbishment

A NEW salon team in Uppermill is on cloud nine after a successful rebrand and refurbishment is helping them go from strength to strength.

Cloud Beauty Uppermill, on the village high street, re-opened its doors on July 1 after a change of name and look, as well as ownership and staff.

Now Hannah Warburton-Vaughan, nail technician and co-owner, is looking forward to giving customers their own well-deserved makeovers.

“We’ve fully rebranded and re-established the salon,” she explained. “I even helped out, ripping out the desk and old furniture!

“We’ve got a new custom-built pedicure station which was designed from inspiration online, and we’ve split the salon into sections for the different treatments.

“We chose the name as our vision was to create a clean, bright and airy environment with a friendly and welcoming atmosphere.” The salon celebrated its fresh start with a launch party but now it’s down to work for the busy local team of four: Hannah, Emily, Tilly and Jess.

Treatments include HD brows, LVL lashes, nails, nail art, St. Tropez spray tans, Dermalogica facials, lash extensions, waxing, and curly blow dries.

There is an aesthetic clinic run by co-owner Suzanne Reid every other Thursday and Saturday with free consultation, offering a range of dermal fillers, skin and anti-wrinkle treatments.

A fifth member of staff – Ocean – is joining in August to extend the salon offerings to include Dermalogica facial treatments, waxing and massages.



The salon is the only Dermalogica skin care stockist in the area – call in for a free Dermalogica face mapping and skin analysis.

Hannah, who lives in Denshaw, added: “We’ve been very busy so far and had to extend our opening hours due to demand already.

“We are a young team and that’s helped us attract a wide client base from teenagers to people in their 80s.

“It has been great and I am enjoying it but it’s hard work too – I am only 20 so I’ve had a lot of guidance from the other co-owners.

“I’ve worked in other salons but this is the first time doing it for myself.

“I thought it would be an amazing opportunity so just took it.”

• Visit Cloud Beauty Uppermill at 65 High Street, Uppermill or visit their website or social media for more details or to book an appointment: cloudbeautyuppermill.com

They are open Wed and Thurs from 10am to 8pm; Friday from 10am to 6pm; Saturday from 8.30am to 4pm. Preferably book in advance.

