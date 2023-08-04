Become a litter hero in Lees

IN AN effort to promote a cleaner and greener environment, volunteers from ‘LSG Litter Heroes’ are gearing up to hold a community litter this weekend, Saturday, August 5.

Litter picking will commence at 10 am, with participants meeting outside Lees Library.

Equipment will be provided and all are welcome to join. Children must be accompanied and supervised by an adult at all times.

Litter picks will be held monthly, on the first Saturday.

Saturday, September 2 – meet at Springhead Community Centre

Saturday, October 7 – meet at Grotton Pavilion

Saturday, November 4 – meet at Lees library

For more details visit the LSG litter heroes facebook page.

