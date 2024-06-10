Beer Festival to celebrate Rushcart Festival fundraising success

SADDLEWORTH Morris Men are inviting the community to raise a glass at their Beer Festival in August after helping them to smash their Rushcart fundraising target.

The side put out an appeal in May asking kind-hearted locals to help them muster funds so this year’s popular Rushcart Festival can go ahead at the end of August.

The popular annual tradition, which was revived in 1974, costs around £3,000 to put on, including the cost of traffic management and medical cover.

And now thanks to generous donations and support, they have already reached that target with time and fundraising events to spare.

Saddleworth Morris said: “Thank you to everyone who has donated. We are amazed and very thankful.

“Any more funds that come through will help with future carts.”

That will include proceeds from a Rushcart Beer Festival on Saturday, August 10 from 12pm-11pm at Boarshurst Band Club in Greenfield.

The event will feature half a dozen local and national beers, costing £3 for a pint or £1.50 for a half pint. A full bar will also be available.

Special guests Saddleworth Women’s Morris and Clog, who formed in January, will dance at the event, and have also been invited to the Rushcart Festival.

The Festival takes place over a weekend in August and attracts up to 25 Morris teams from across the country and often overseas to celebrate the tradition of rushbearing.

On the Saturday, the sides pull their 13ft Rushcart with the jockey on top through Saddleworth’s villages and dance at various venues to accompanying folk music.

On Sunday there is more dancing, a service at Saddleworth St Chad’s Church in Uppermill and an afternoon of fun and games.

Saddleworth Morris Men are celebrating five decades of dancing this year, with three of the original members still performing with the side.

Find out more about Saddleworth Morris Men on their Facebook page. You can still donate to their Rushcart fundraising on their Just Giving page.

