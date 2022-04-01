Benidorm back on the map for BOB and his girls

BOB 82 and his girls are finally Benidorm bound and the handbrake is well and truly off their fundraising challenge.

BOB – real name Skoda Octavia – will attempt to transport four friends from Greenfield to the Spanish resort in May.

And while the end goal is safe arrival in the fabled holiday resort, his passengers will be raising money for two local cancer hospices.

Joanne Magilton, Louise Kershaw, Tracey Rontree and Lisa Watson should have participated in the Benidorm or Bust event two years ago.

But the coronavirus pandemic punctured hopes of completing the trip in the Octavia estate with 118,000 miles on the clock both in 2020 and 2021.

Now, the project is back on the road with the girls having already raised or had pledged £4,000 towards their £10,000 target.

All monies will be donated to Willow Wood Hospice in Ashton and Dr Kershaw’s Hospice in Royton.

Bob, who started life painted red, is on the way to a distinctive pink makeover.

“We are off to a great start but we are still a long way to go to our target,” said Joanne.

“But there is a lot of hard work going on in the background and we are confident we can smash it.

“This can only be done with your support for which we are eternally grateful. Please keep a look out for information on how you can support.”

BOB 82 will start his journey from Saddleworth on May 9, initially heading to Dover before crossing the channel bound for France and eventually Benidorm nearly 1,200 miles away.

The charity appeal was originally launched alongside Grasscroft-based ‘Early Doors’ actor John Henshaw at The Wellington, Greenfield.

“The hospices and the work they do are very close to our hearts,” said Joanne at the time.

“Besides, doing the rally is something different; it’s a talking point as well.

“We have set a target of £10,000 to be divided between both charities but I am confident we can do more than that if we put our minds to it.”

• Anyone interested in donating or helping Joanne’s Benidorm or Bust can email joanne.magilton@hotmail.co.uk

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

