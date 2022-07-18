‘Berry’ special event raises money for charities

By Mia Stevens

THERE was a mouth-watering treat for guests at a fundraising Strawberry Tea at the Civic Hall in Uppermill.

The event was hosted by Saddleworth Parish Council chairman Cllr Pam Byrne in aid of her chosen charities for the year, with daughter Helen Harrison standing in on the day as she was at a funeral.

The chairman’s charity committee served up a delicious array of cakes, scones, strawberries, tea and coffee.

Admission was by raffle prize donation, which will later be used at similar events to raise further funds. There was also a raffle on the day, which raised £210.

The next fundraiser is a Coffee Morning at Delph Methodist Church Hall on Saturday, July 16 from 10am-12noon, where there will be a home-made stall.

And then there is a Tapas Evening at The Three Crowns, Scouthead on Tuesday, August 2.

Tickets cost £18 per person and must be bought in advance from Cllr Pam Byrne: 07703 348755.

