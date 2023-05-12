Breaking News Entertainment Featured

Best of brass returns to Saddleworth for Whit Friday contests

Gemma Carter May 12, 2023

A FAMILIAR sound will return to the streets of Saddleworth this year – the sound of brass band music.

The event, dubbed as ‘The Greatest Free Show on Earth’, takes place on June 2, and once again villages will be hosting the ever-popular and historic event.

Chav Brass

In June 1884, two events were held in Uppermill and Mossley, and thus it was that the tradition of Saddleworth’s Whit Friday Brass Band Contest was born.

Contests attract hundreds of local spectators and bands as well as those from up and down the country and even abroad, including Emmental Band from Switzerland and Skeie Brass from Norway.

To have a chance of being crowned champions, bands must perform at six of the contests. As well as demanding proof of musical prowess, the evening also tests discipline, stamina and organisational skills.

Reykjavik Brass Band, Iceland
BD1 Brass

Each village will host their own event:

Village Location Time
Delph Gartside Street 4.00 -10.30pm
Denshaw Oddfellows Club 4.00 -10.30pm
Diggle Diggle Band Club 4.00 -10.30pm
Dobcross Village Square 4.00 -10.30pm
Friezland Church Hall, Oaklands Road 4.00 -10.30pm
Greenfield Ladhill Playing Field 4.00 -10.30pm
Grotton Grotton Pavilion 4.00 -10.30pm
Lees and Springhead Lees Library 4.00 -10.30pm
Lydgate White Hart Inn 4.00 -10.30pm
Scouthead and Austerlands Dawson’s Field 4.00 -10.30pm
Uppermill Playing Fields 4.00 -10.30pm

For more information please visit: https://saddleworthwhitfriday.co.uk/

