Best of brass returns to Saddleworth for Whit Friday contests

A FAMILIAR sound will return to the streets of Saddleworth this year – the sound of brass band music.

The event, dubbed as ‘The Greatest Free Show on Earth’, takes place on June 2, and once again villages will be hosting the ever-popular and historic event.

In June 1884, two events were held in Uppermill and Mossley, and thus it was that the tradition of Saddleworth’s Whit Friday Brass Band Contest was born.

Contests attract hundreds of local spectators and bands as well as those from up and down the country and even abroad, including Emmental Band from Switzerland and Skeie Brass from Norway.

To have a chance of being crowned champions, bands must perform at six of the contests. As well as demanding proof of musical prowess, the evening also tests discipline, stamina and organisational skills.

Each village will host their own event:

Village Location Time Delph Gartside Street 4.00 -10.30pm Denshaw Oddfellows Club 4.00 -10.30pm Diggle Diggle Band Club 4.00 -10.30pm Dobcross Village Square 4.00 -10.30pm Friezland Church Hall, Oaklands Road 4.00 -10.30pm Greenfield Ladhill Playing Field 4.00 -10.30pm Grotton Grotton Pavilion 4.00 -10.30pm Lees and Springhead Lees Library 4.00 -10.30pm Lydgate White Hart Inn 4.00 -10.30pm Scouthead and Austerlands Dawson’s Field 4.00 -10.30pm Uppermill Playing Fields 4.00 -10.30pm

For more information please visit: https://saddleworthwhitfriday.co.uk/

