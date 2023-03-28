After months of training and fundraising, twelve couples came together at the glitzy red, white and blue themed event, raising vital funds for patient care

Friday 17th March saw Dr Kershaw’s partner up with Willow Wood Hospice to, for the second year in a row, bring their very own version of Strictly Come Dancing to the Queen Elizabeth Hall, Oldham.

Dr Kershaw’s and Willow Wood Hospice’s dancers had been training for many weeks to perfect their dance moves in a bid to be crowned the Strictly Dance 2023 Winners and to be presented with this year’s coveted glitterball trophy.

Each dance couple took to the dance floor to showcase their moves in front of an audience of 500, whilst also raising an incredible amount of money for their local hospice.

With over £28,000 raised to support patient care at Dr Kershaw’s, the Strictly Dance event which was themed ‘Best of British’ to mark the coronation of our new King, proved to be a great success.

Dr Kershaw’s team of twelve dancers were set a collective fundraising total of £12,000 and with further funds still to be added, the talented team are at 96% of their overall fundraising target with only £400 to hit their target.

Along with ticket sales, an auction and a raffle on the night also brought in much needed funds for both of the Greater Manchester hospices.

Dr Kershaw’s new Chief Executive and Strictly dancer, Adele Doherty, who performed the Cha Cha Cha with Mike McArdle (who works as Retail Manager for Dr Kershaw’s Furniture Hub) said: “Strictly Dance was such an amazing experience, giving us the opportunity to raise awareness of the Hopsice, our fabulous team and our wonderful services. The night was just incredible, I really enjoyed it as did the audience and the other dancers. It was lovely to see everyone supporting the Hospice to bring in vital funds for our patients. I look forward to next year’s event and to the fun and essential fundraising it brings!”

Gail Scanlon, Customer Service Manager at DWP Oldham Job Centre danced the Tango with her sister, Andrea Parle signing up for Strictly after her dad had received excellent care from the Dr Kershaw’s Community Team. Gail added: “Dr Kershaw’s did so much to support my dad and our family so I signed up as a dancer to give something back and to help the Hospice care for more people and their loved ones. Until you’ve experienced it yourself, you don’t realise just how important hospice care is, it was such a difficult time and the team came in and brought calm with them, enabling us to be dads daughters again rather than his carers. I can’t tell you how fantastic Strictly Dance was! We really enjoyed the evening and getting the first 10’s of the night was so exciting! It has meant so much to raise funds for the Hospice and it has opened up a passion for dance again.”

Eleanor Sloan, Dr Kershaw’s Strictly Dance Event Organiser said: “I am so proud of each and every one of our dancers, they worked incredibly hard to learn their dance moves and put in so much extra work to raise as much funds as possible, which will enable us to support and care for our patients when they need our help the most. The event was incredible, the ‘Best of British’ themed room looked amazing as did our spectacularly dressed dancers! It was definitely a night to remember, and I am so thrilled with the amount raised for our Hospice. Congratulations to Thomas Cochrane and Luke Cregan, our Strictly Dance 2023 Winners who performed a Latin Fusion to Spice Up Your Life for Willow Wood Hospice!”

Eleanor added: “Thanks to everyone who supported this event including: the staff at the Queen Elizabeth Hall, our incredible hosts for the evening; Mark Llewellin and Jane Hodson, our fantastic judges; Scott Lees, Mirriam Lawton, Peter Wakefield and Belinda Scandal, New Image PR, C&C Catering, Chair Covers by Ruth, Northern Belle, Boundary Arts Centre, Manchester United Football Club, Charles Powell, Frank and Judith Rothwell, REACH, Dominic Critchlow, Cadent, Timpson’s, Janice Hughes School of Dance, Blaze Dance Academy, Anna’s Dance, Sarah England School of Dance, Angela’s Dance Club, Jane Barnes Dance, Accent Dance Latin & Ballroom, our amazing volunteers, our wonderful audience members, and last but certainly not least our incredible dancers.”

To check out the highlights from the evening, visit the Hospice’s Facebook page: @drkershawshospice or for more information on the Strictly Dance event, visit: www.drkh.org.uk/strictly

To sign up as a Dr Kershaw’s dancer for Strictly Dance 2024 taking place in March 2024, contact Dr Kershaw’s Fundraising Team on 0161 624 9984 or fundraising@drkh.org.uk

