Big top fun as Grotton hosts spectacular family day

Images by Pictureful of Memories

ROLL UP! ROLL UP! A community collaboration brought laughter and a dash of circus magic to Grotton Pavilion as residents and local businesses teamed up for an Easter Market and Circus Day that drew crowds of all ages.

The event, jointly organised by Grotton Residents Association and the Lees, Springhead and Grotton Business Hub, featured the talents of Circus Sensible, who wowed families with an interactive show full of juggling, plate spinning and hands-on fun.

Alongside the big top excitement, the Pavilion was packed with a variety of stalls offering everything from handmade jewellery and 3D articulated creatures to bespoke cushions, toys, and garden ornaments.

Local favourites such as tombola, face painting, a raffle and “Name the Bear” kept visitors entertained, while refreshments flowed throughout the day.

Organisers Anna Oldfield and Karen Jakeman were thrilled with the turnout and the response. “It was great to see so many people having such a good time and especially to receive such positive feedback,” they said. “Stallholders and the community are already asking if we’ll be doing it again, which makes all the hard work worthwhile.”

They extended thanks to stallholders, volunteers and local businesses for their support, and gave a special nod to Circus Sensible for a show that kept smiles wide and spirits high.

The next big celebration at Grotton Pavilion is already on the horizon, with a family-friendly music event planned for August to mark the venue’s 90th anniversary.

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

