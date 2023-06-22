Birthday celebrations for Saddleworth RDA

THERE was a day of celebrations for Saddleworth Riding for the Disabled Association as they marked five years of delivering sessions to local children and adults.

Volunteers from the group, based at Saddleworth Stables in Diggle, baked a delicious horse-themed cake and created an eye-catching balloon tower for the occasion on Saturday, June 3.

They also constructed a countryside challenge course and supported riders as they tackled the set-up.

Rosettes were presented to riders who completed the course by guest of honour Sheila Saner, RDA County Chair for Greater Manchester.

Alison Pickering, of RDA Saddleworth, said: “A massive thank you to all our volunteers and loyal supporters over the past five years for your supreme fundraising efforts, donations, equines, time and advice and to the Shaw family for such a fabulous home for our group.”

Ms Saner also presented rosettes to three volunteers who have been nominated for National RDA Volunteer of the Year: Alison Midgley, Stephen Moore and Tia Siddle.

The day of birthday celebrations was combined with Volunteers Week to highlight the invaluable contributions they make to the group.

Greg, Tesco’s Community Champion, recently made a special visit to the group to present a cheque for £150 to help pay for volunteer refreshments.

RDA offers fun activities like riding and carriage driving to benefit the lives of more than 25,000 disabled children and adults, delivered by 18,000 volunteers and qualified coaches at nearly 500 RDA centres all over the UK.

Find out more about Saddleworth RDA on their Facebook page: SaddleworthRDA

