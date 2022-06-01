Birthday celebrations to mark five years of Maggie’s Oldham

THERE will be cake, music and entertainment as Maggie’s Oldham celebrates five years of supporting people with cancer.

All are welcome to join the centre, which is based at the Sir Norman Stoller Building in the grounds of the Royal Oldham Hospital, for their birthday bash on Thursday, June 9 from 4pm-8pm.

There will be food from Square Meals and Mr Whippy, drinks and live entertainment including Kelly from Bring me Sunshine, ‘Lancashire Belle’ Jane Francis and ML3 Band.

Pop in any time with your family and friends, and why not wear a splash of orange?

The cake will be cut at 5pm and 7pm.

Entry is free but please RSVP by June 7 to oldham@maggies.org or 0161 989 0550.

Maggie’s is a charity providing free cancer support and information in centres across the UK and online. Find out more: www.maggies.org

