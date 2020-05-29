‘Blooming’ great thank you to key workers in Oldham town centre

Oldham Council is saying a blooming great thank you to the borough’s NHS heroes and key workers.

Our multi award-winning horticultural staff have transformed the town centre WOW Bed into a tribute to those who are risking their lives for the safety of others.

They’ve come up with a huge ‘THANK YOU’ design accompanied by two rainbows that are sure to brighten up the town centre and hopefully put a smile on the faces of those who see them.

With most of our suppliers being closed due to the Coronavirus our gardeners had to be creative and made the centrepiece out of shrubs, flowers, wildflower, grasses and stone.

We’d like to thank Keyline Oldham and Brentwood Moss Nurseries for donating materials.

Councillor Ateeque Ur Rehman, Cabinet Member for Neighbourhood Services, said: “The superb work NHS staff and key workers are doing during this difficult time is immeasurable.

“We wanted to pay our own unique tribute to those who are working night and day to help residents, so we came up with this idea.

“It’s our little way of saying thank you and showing our appreciation.”

“I’d like to say a big thank you to our Environmental Services staff who have done a great job bringing the WOW bed to life.”

We’ll look to relocate the rainbows to prominent positions somewhere in the borough in the future, so they create a lasting legacy.

The new flower bed is the latest heart-warming way the council is showing its gratitude to key workers.

Every Thursday night – to coincide with the 8pm Clap for Carers – a local lighting effects company, MSL Limited, of Manchester Street has been lighting up the Civic Centre blue.

