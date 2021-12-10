Blues gig hits right notes for charity

A BLUES gig rang around a packed out Gate Inn at Diggle, raising £150 for charity.

Local musician JSL reunited a band of diverse and talented musicians for the charity gig, postponed from March 2020, in aid of NMO Spectrum-UK, a charity founded in 2014 to support the battle against the rare neurological illness Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder

The Kettle Valley Blues Association performed two sets of blues classics as well as numerous original compositions.

There was also a raffle with excellent prizes and an opportunity to buy CDs.

The Gate was full for the event, including some keen Bluesers who have been missing the Diggle Blues Festival which was cancelled the last couple of years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

This was the latest of a number of charity gigs put on by JSL, who recorded his fifth album of original Blues-based songs during lockdown, and the band to raise funds for the charity.

The band will return to play there again on Saturday, December 11 from 7pm-9pm.

