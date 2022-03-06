Booklet helps businesses and community become resilient

A PROACTIVE, new booklet is being distributed to businesses across Saddleworth to promote the importance of surviving disruption and how to become resilient.

Jayne Romanczuk, 31, has been a business continuity manager for five years and makes sure that businesses can continue to operate despite facing troubles.

“The theme of the booklet is that becoming resilient doesn’t have to be complicated or expensive,” explained Jayne, who lives in Failsworth.



“It’s also important for the reader to work with their fellow businesses and work as a community to help build overall resilience for Saddleworth.”

The booklet helps to identify types of events that may cause a disruption and asks the reader to think whether their business is truly resilient.

The global Covid-19 pandemic is a prime example of when business continuity is needed the most.

This volunteer project was set up after Jayne’s colleague announced he would also be doing the same thing in his local town.

Saddleworth is an area close to Jayne and her family, having been part of the community and supporting local businesses and events while growing up.

Jayne said: “I thought, what a fantastic idea and decided to join in the project and do similar for Saddleworth.

“For me, this project is not just about creating awareness around continuity and resilience, but more about keeping the community spirit alive and making sure residents can continue to have a well needed catch up at their favourite cafe or visit the butchers for their Sunday roast meat.”

Jayne’s biggest hope is business owners will read the booklet and realise they are already resilient.

But for those who worry about this, she hopes the booklet allows them to become resilient and takes away the fear that it is a complicated task.

In the five years that Jayne has been a business continuity manager, she has been shortlisted for eight European and Global awards. She won the BCI European & Global Newcomer of the Year in 2019, BCI European & Global Business Continuity Team of the Year 2021 and Highly Commended for CIR Magazine’s Business Continuity Manager of the Year in 2021.

