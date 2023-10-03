‘Born survivors’ tackle gruelling course to help veterans

FOUR men from Oldham can each say they are a ‘Born Survivor’ after tackling a gruelling Royal Marine Elite Commando-designed obstacle course of the same name.

The intrepid quartet were Matt Wilson and Dan Mounsey from Oldham-based Hill’s Panel Products, as well as Louis Green and Dom Abraham.

They had to work together as a team to conquer a 10k route filled with more than 30 military grade obstacles, epic slides, leg-sapping mud and natural barriers including river crossings.

The four tackled the course in aid of Healthier Heroes – a not-for-profit aid organisation for armed service veterans, and members of the NHS and other blue light services.

The Burnley-based organisation was established in 2018 and has won awards for services within the community, while it has successfully ran leadership development programmes and Military Resilience Programmes in schools, colleges and businesses across the North West.

Louis put the team together after working with Healthier Heroes for several years on training and recruitment projects.

“We all got round and finished together, which is what it was all about,” he said. “It was tough and there were lots of obstacles that someone had to get over, or get to the top of, so they could help the rest of the team. I’d do it again – but I think I’d do more training next time!”

Matt, HPP’s Finance Manager, added: “I’ve known Louis since we were teenagers at Hopwood Hall College together.

“I’d recently done the Man Versus Mountain challenge in Wales, which is just shy of a marathon that starts at sea level at Caernarfon Castle and then running to Mount Snowdon, up to the top, back down and then doing some more challenges, so I think he saw me as a suitable fit. I then enlisted Dan (Mounsey) knowing he’d be good for the team with all his endurance running experience.”

Each member of the team have set themselves fundraising targets of £250 towards a team target of £1,250, which includes £250 from military veteran Jasper Kiragga, a South Yorkshire firefighter who had to miss the event due to last-minute work commitments.

If you would like to sponsor the team, you can do so through Louis’ fundraising page here: https://gofund.me/81318329

