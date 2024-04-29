Brain injury charity to bring support to people in Saddleworth

PEOPLE in Saddleworth living with or supporting someone who lives with a brain injury now have the chance to seek expert advice with the local launch of a national charity.

The Silverlining Brain Injury Charity is adding Manchester to its list of regional groups – and people from the area are encouraged to get involved.

Brain injuries, whether acquired through things like a car accident or sustained at birth – have a dramatic effect on people’s lives – very often, those who acquire one in later life must learn to walk again.

Now Silverlining is coming to the area, offering opportunities for all those affected to get involved in exciting and purposeful activities in the community.

It runs a varied programme of activities and events, both online and face to face.

It helps members to reconnect, grow and discover new interests while making new friends and already offers schemes across the country in support of anyone suffering depression, isolation, or loneliness because of a brain injury.

And membership and access to regular online events and activities is always FREE.

Its objectives are to invigorate, motivate and rehabilitate brain-injured people while engaging the wider community as they discover a sense of purpose, social structure and meaning for their new life.

To mark its launch in Manchester, Silverlining is holding a launch event on Wednesday, May 1. It is open to adults of all abilities – much like the charity as it believes that disability should never be a barrier to personal achievement.

That will take place from 3pm until 7pm at Lane 7, Unit 3, 235 Deansgate, Manchester. M3 4EN and a full calendar of events for the Manchester area is now being planned.

Organisers would be interested to hear about the sort of things people would like to see on the programme.

And they hope to tap into Manchester’s music scene, with even have an ‘accessible DJ event’ in the pipeline.

*TO secure a place at The SIlverlining Brain Injury Charity’s Manchester launch event, click www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/manchester-silverlining-launch-event-tickets-876710624077.

The charity itself can be found at www.thesilverlining.org.uk.

