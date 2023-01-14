ON December 2, 2022 Alison Childs organised a concert with Black Dyke Band which raised £4,500 towards good causes in Denshaw, including donations to £2,500 for Christ Church and £750 to Denshaw Whit Friday band contest.

Gordon Haigh, Trustee, Black Dyke Band said; “Alison is the longest serving female player in Black Dyke’s 165 year history. She has won every major competition in the world including British Open, National and European Championships, but living in Denshaw she loves to put something back into the community.”

“This is the first charity concert in Denshaw since Covid and I really wanted to do a great job organising a special event. It was great to bring my friends from Black Dyke.

The concert was very much in two contrasting halves, the first was music for everyone before unleashing the Christmas spirits for the second half. It was wonderful to see the church packed to the rafters.

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

