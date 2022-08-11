Brass is back – Autumn Leaves contest returns for second year

AFTER the success of last year’s inaugural event, the Autumn Leaves march and hymn brass band contest returns next month.

A total of 15 bands have signed up for the contest, supported by Greenfield Cricket Club, taking place on Greenfield Park, Ladhill Lane on Sunday, September 4.

The event is the brainchild of new Oldham Athletic chairman and brass band enthusiast, Frank Rothwell.



Thousands enjoyed the music and picnicked in the park in glorious Saddleworth sunshine last year.

Tickets cost £5 with Under 14’s admitted free. They are available from Greenfield and Uppermill Post Offices, all local band clubs as well as online via Ticketline.

Bands are invited to compete for the top three prizes of £500 (first), £400 (second) and £300 (third). All section bands not in first three will receive a £200 runner’s up prize.

There will be a £250 first prize for Youth, Youth Training and Non Section/Social Bands with £200 available for all runners up in each section.

The first band will take to the bandstand stage at 1pm with the contest scheduled to finish at 5pm.

The draw to determine playing order will take place on August 25 and distributed to competing bands the following day. Chris Wormald will adjudicate as he did at the 2021 contest.

