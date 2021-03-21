Brassed Off! Black Dyke Band concert postponed

AN eagerly anticipated concert by the Black Dyke Band in Uppermill next month has been postponed.

As with this year’s Whit Friday band festival, organisers of the event on April 10 made the decision to cancel in the interests of public safety due to the coronavirus pandemic.

However, the world-famous Yorkshire band will return to the Civic Hall on April 9, 2021.

Tickets purchased for next month’s concert will be valid for the new date.

Anyone unable to attend next year will receive a full refund by returning original tickets.

For further details contact Phil Beckwith on 07976 165815.

