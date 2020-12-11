Brian the elf is bringing back Christmas cheer across Oldham

BRIAN the elf is back at the Oldham Theatre Workshop as the star of their upcoming festive performance, National Elf at Your Service!

In collaboration with Oldham Libraries and funded by Live@TheLibrary, the online show follows Brian on his quest to recruit new elves to help spread Christmas cheer.

Sarah Nelson, the show’s director, said: “Last year we did a show called The Secret of Christmas Eve which was a massive success.

“Obviously a live performance is out of the question this year, but we were still very keen to do something as were the guys at Oldham Libraries.

“So, we came up with the idea of an interactive, streamed performance that families and young children could get involved with from the comfort of home.

“Brian the Elf was a hugely popular character from The Secret of Christmas Eve, and he was the natural choice for this year’s story.”

OTW’s Artistic Director, James Atherton, was particularly keen for the performance to pay tribute to the NHS in some way.

Jabez Sykes, who stars as Brian the Elf, said: “The show is very family orientated and has kindness and compassion at its core.

“There can’t be enough praise for NHS staff after the year we’ve had, and as part of our thanks to them we wanted our story to mirror theirs.

“It’s been a labour of love between the Oldham Libraries and Oldham Theatre Workshop, and we’re really excited for the launch.”

National Elf at Your Service goes live on Friday, December 11 at 7pm and is completely free to watch and re-watch as many times as you like until January 1.

