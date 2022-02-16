Bridleway bridge repairs underway costing £80,000

REPAIRS costing around £80,000 are being carried out to an old railway bridge that carries a footpath across the Pennine Bridleway.

Extensive work on the brick structure started last month and isn’t due to be completed until March 11.

The bridge stands over the former Saddleworth ‘loop line’ which featured in the December 2021 edition of the Independent: saddind.co.uk/keeping-you-in-the-loop/

It also carries a path, known as FP 243, from Carr Lane, Greenfield over what is now the Bridleway.

Pedestrian access beneath the bridge will be always maintained while access across the bridge will be maintained except for a brief period when resurfacing works take place.

Works involve:

• Grinding out old mortar between the masonry and replacing with new.

• Replacement of missing masonry where necessary.

• Removal of vegetation growing through the structure.

• Repairing of large cracks using masonry stitching where appropriate.

• Removal of graffiti

• Resurfacing of bridge deck

• Repainting of steel parapets.

Councillor Amanda Chadderton, Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Neighbourhoods said: “This footbridge is popular with residents and visitors to the area. That’s why Oldham Council has committed around £80,000 to the project. “The work we are carrying out are needed and means the bridge will be in a better condition for years to come.

“There will be some disruption while the work takes place but pedestrian access beneath the bridge will be maintained at all times.”

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

