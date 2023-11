BRIGHOUSE and Rastrick Band will raise the roof at the Civic Hall in Uppermill with a ‘Christmas Matinee for all the Family’.

The world-famous band, led by Musical Director Ian D McElligott, will put on the concert on Sunday, December 17 at 3pm. Music will include Frosty the Snowman, The Polar Express, The Bare Necessities, and The Best of Home and Away.

Tickets cost £13 for adults and £10 for children and are available from Uppermill Post Office, or online at www.eventbrite.co.uk

