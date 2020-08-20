Bright future predicted for students after “excellent” Crompton House School results

HEADTEACHER Karl Newell has praised A Level students at Crompton House School where pupils may yet achieve a 100 percent pass rate

Mr Newell described results as ‘excellent’, adding: “Students can now look forward to a bright future at university and beyond.”

High achievers Niall Kelly gained three A* grades and one A grade while Ella Simpson notched up two A* grades and two As. Both will study medicine at Imperial College London and Newcastle University respectively.

In total students achieved a 98.7 per cent pass rate for all A Levels with the school anticipating “this could move up to a 100 per cent following appeals.”

Twenty-three per cent of all A Level grades achieved were A*-A and nearly half of all grades were at A*-B.

Nearly 90 per cent of students planning to continue their studies next year are studying at their first choice of university, with another six per cent offered their insurance place. Thirty five per cent of students are going on to Russell Group universities.

“Our Year 13 students may not have sat their final exams but the grades that they have received carry the same value as any other year,” said Mr Newell.

“They will allow them to compete on a level playing field with students from previous and future years.

“Over the past two years our A Level students have grown in confidence as they have progressed academically, socially and as leaders within the school. They can now look forward to a bright future at university and beyond.

“Their excellent results confirm that the class of 2020 have worked incredibly hard over the last two years and deserve considerable praise for their efforts.

“The outstanding commitment of the Crompton House students, staff and parents has been reflected in the overall improvement in results compared to the previous year.”

Student destinations include Molly Sikora attending the University of Oxford to study Earth Sciences.

Ciara Harrison will be studying interior design at De Montford University after achieving an A* in her extended project qualification.

Philippa Bateman will be studying law at Bristol while Lilian Zhu will be studying pharmacy at King’s College, London.

Adam Saville and Julian Bailey will be studying music at the Royal Northern College of Music. Sonny Morgan will be beginning an apprenticeship with KPMG.

Other exceptional results include: Jennifer Hague, A*,A*,A,A; Molly Sikora, A*,A*,A; Thomas Wilcox, A*,A*,A,A; Maya Flores Boylan A*,A*,A,A; Holly Mellor, A*,A,A,B; Alec Leedale, A*,A,A,B; Philippa Bateman, A*,A; Kate Lord, A,A,A,A; Jessica Hart, A*,A,B,B; Amelia Blackburn, A,A,A,B; Nia Bennici, A,A, Distinction.

Meanwhile, GCSE students ‘thoroughly deserve’ their excellent set of grades, Mr Newell said.

Attainment at the school for this year’s results is well above the national average, including 116 top grade 9s. Overall, 28 per cent of all results were at grades 7-9, 67 per cent were at grades 5-9 and 85 per cent were at grades 4-9.

Outstanding results include Liana Cheetham with 10 Grade 9s, Arianne Makinson with eight grade 9s and two grade 8s, Joseph Parkinson with six grade 9s, three grade 8s and one grade 6, Hannah Penny with eight grade 9s and two grade 7s and Toby Ranson with 10 grade 9s.

Mr Newell said: ‘I am very pleased to congratulate our Year 11 students on their excellent GCSE results. As you know, this year’s results had to be awarded differently from usual, after exams were unable to go ahead due to Covid-19.

“However, we need to remember that our students have worked incredibly hard over the last two years and thoroughly deserve the grades they have been awarded.

“Exams are only the conclusion to many 1000s of hours of lesson and independent work. I am confident that the grades achieved by our pupils are a true reflection of their ability. I am particularly pleased that a significant number of our pupils have achieved top grades.

“We are looking forward to seeing many of our students return to Crompton House Sixth Form in September and to hearing how others have been successful in gaining places on various college courses.”

Other exceptional results include Sahira Bakht with five grade 9s, three grade 8s and one grade 7, Alex Brierley with five grade 9s, three grade 8s and two grade 7s, Samuel Brogden with four grade 9s, two grade 8s and two grade 7s, Amy Crowder with four grade 9s, four grade 8s and two grade 7s, Hannah Flint with four grade 9s, three grade 8s and three grade 6s, Saleem Islam with four grade 9s, three grade 7s and three grade 6s and Molly Mooney with four grade 9s, three grade 8s, one grade 7 and two grade 6s.

