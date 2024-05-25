Bright Futures pupils to show off green-fingered skills at RHS Tatton Park

GREEN-FINGERED pupils from Bright Futures School in Greenfield will be showing off their gardening skills after securing a coveted spot at the RHS Tatton Park Flower Show.

Jo Green, Arts Co-ordinator at the independent school for children with autism, had the idea of helping students to enter their garden and plan their display.

And after learning their application was successful, they are busy growing plants and developing creative plans for their 3×3 metre space at the show on July 17-21.

They had a helping hand from pupils at nearby Friezland School, teaming up to plant tins for their tin can garden which will form part of the RHS display.

Bright Futures School commented: “We are so lucky to get this opportunity. All the amazing outdoor projects our talented pupils have worked on have really helped to gain this huge achievement.

“The theme for the school gardens at RHS Tatton this year is ‘Grey to Green’ and the focus is transforming man-made urban areas into green areas where nature and wildlife can thrive.

“Together we have come up with some amazing ideas, but we also welcome ideas and help from any families or friends of the school.

“We’ve had a lot of people offering to help which we really appreciate. We are overwhelmed with everyone’s generosity.”

Bright Futures are inviting the community to get involved by contributing containers which the pupils can upcycle and plant into, such as oil drums, tin baths, tin cans, or chimney pots.

Or you can upcycle your own tin can and plant it with anything from a seed or cutting from your garden to vegetables, herbs or flowers. Don’t forget to punch a hole or two in the bottom for drainage.

Tins can be dropped off at the entrance to the car park at Bright Futures School, just off Friezland Lane. There are lollipop sticks and a Sharpie so you can put your name in your tin.

Kind donations have already been received from Nephra Good Neighbours, who have supported the school with allotment space, technical help and funding ideas (special thanks to Claire).

Booths Garden Centre has donated wild flower seed and planting trays, and Old Mill Antiques has offered sponsorship and lent rustic pieces, while Nanny’s Garden has lent three greenhouses of growing space and their expertise.

Keep up-to-date with Bright Futures School’s preparations for the show on their school website www.brightfuturesschool.co.uk or Facebook page.

Visit them at the RHS Tatton Park Flower Show to see their display, with the pupils and staff in attendance there on Thursday, July 18.

