Britain’s Got Talent Star Headlines at The Civic Holmfirth

A Britain’s Got Talent Star is performing at The Civic Holmfirth next month as part of its new comedy night ‘Comedy @ The Civic’ on Thursday, April 27.

Danny Posthill, the comedy impressionist, famously got to the final of Britains Got Talent in 2015 and will be performing at The Civic in April with a host of other top comedians from the North of England.

The supporting acts include television-credited comic Phil Walker, who has last year supported Jason Manford on his ‘Like Me’ tour; Kieran Lawless, an Irish comedian now based in Manchester who has previously supported Patrick Kielty, and popular upcoming comedian Aaron Wood who’s ‘Spread Negativity’ podcast has had over 30 million views online.

Comedy @ The Civic is a comedy night taking place on Thursday 27th April at The Civic Holmfirth, and promises to be a top night of comedy and entertainment, with a variety of refreshments available within the venue.

For more information about the event please visit: https://www.comedybay.co.uk

Andy Mitchell, founder of Comedy Bay, said of the event “We’re really excited to bring Comedy Bay to Holmfirth! We are a local brand and love it here. We have wanted to do an event on this scale locally for a while, and this fantastic opportunity to bring TV comedians to Holmfirth was just too good to pass up. We’re so pleased to be working with such an iconic venue as The Civic Holmfirth, and help The Holmfirth Civic Hall Community Trust – a charity that benefits the entire Holme Valley community.”

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

