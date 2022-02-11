Brogan ‘pretty proud’ of her skeleton runs on Olympics debut

By Tom Harle in Beijing

SKELETON star Brogan Crowley could reflect with pride on the first two runs on her Olympic debut in Beijing.

The 27-year-old former heptathlete from Moorside managed a combined time of 2min 6.155sec on her first two competitive runs down the track in Yanqing.

That left her in 23rd place, 0.41 seconds behind team-mate and 2018 Olympic bronze medallist Laura Deas.

“I’m pretty proud of the runs I put together to be honest,” said the former pupil from St Chad’s, Uppermill, who was ranked 26th in the recently concluded World Cup campaign.

“For me, it was a step up from training. I got bits in training but haven’t been able to put much together. It was definitely progress.

“I’m pleased with my push because that’s been one of my weak points over the years with my injuries, so I’m quite happy with that.”

Brogan’s second run clocking of 1:03.23 was slightly quicker than her first which was timed at 1:03.32, showing consistency at her first Games appearance.

It is the only track in the world featuring a 360-degree turn and poses unique challenges that Brogan is continuing to get to grips with ahead of third and fourth runs on Saturday.

But she certainly isn’t struggling with feeling at home in the Olympic environment.

“Ultimately I’ve been competing on the circuit for the last couple of years and it’s the same girls we are competing against week in, week out,” she said.

“Nothing changes, it’s exactly the same and it’s just like another race really. I’m really proud to be here and represent Team GB.”

