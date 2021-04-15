Bus changes in the area

AS lockdown restrictions ease, First Bus has increased the frequency of some its services from Sunday, April 11, 2021.

Government advice is still to minimise journeys where possible but if you are travelling, please check timetables in advance.



Additions and changes to local services include:

• 59 (Oldham – Manchester) Saturday daytime services increased to 10 mins; Sunday daytime services increased to 20 mins

• 83 (Oldham – Manchester) Saturday daytime services increased to 10 mins

• 84 (Uppermill – Manchester) Sunday daytime services Manchester to Oldham journeys reintroduced

• 184 (Huddersfield – Oldham) Hourly service to Huddersfield reintroduced.

Bus users are also reminded to travel safely and responsibly by wearing face coverings on board services (unless except according to government guidelines), following social distancing directions, and trying to choose quiet times to travel.

For a full list of service changes and the latest information, visit: https://tinyurl.com/xfu2858

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

