Bus company’s kind gesture to armed forces

A BUS operator is offering free travel to veterans, cadets and military personnel on its services on Remembrance Day and Remembrance Sunday.

Stagecoach says it is part of the company’s ongoing commitment to recognise our armed forces.

Veterans wearing medals or a veteran’s badge will be able to travel for free on Stagecoach operated services on Saturday, November 11, and Sunday, November 12.

The offer also extends to serving personnel and cadets who are wearing uniform or have proof of military ID.

As is also the case every year, bus drivers have also been asked to honour the two minutes’ silence taking place at 11am where possible.

