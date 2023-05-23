Business Breakfast with Revolution Beauty PLC CEO – Bob Holt

REVOLUTION Beauty Plc Chief Executive, Bob Holt OBE is returning back to his hometown on June 8 and will be guest of honour at Mahdlo Youth Zone’s next business breakfast.

Sponsored by Mid Communications, businesses, entrepreneurs and students are invited to come along and hear from Bob.

He will be talking about his early years growing up in Oldham where he attended Counthill School, working in his mother’s grocers shops through to growing his career from 1970 to become known as one of the UK’s most acclaimed businessmen with a flawless history of leadership success.

Bob is most famously known for his pivotal role in the high rise of Mears Group plc. Since taking control in 1996, he led the business onto the stock market, building an order book value of £3billion and steered the company to its market-leading position.

Bob is currently holding executive and non-executive roles in a number of companies where he continues to be instrumental in guiding businesses to make beneficial changes that will not only improve the business itself but will aid communities and have a positive impact on the lives and welfare of others.

Bob told us “Be about doing something, not about being somebody”.

Chris Wareing, Mahdlo Chairman added “We are honoured that Bob has taken time out of his busy schedule to join us. We’re looking forward to welcoming our guests to be inspired and motivated by Bob.

At Mahdlo we believe that every young person deserves the opportunity to reach their full potential, regardless of background or circumstances and Bob’s story is a fantastic example of what can be achieved.

I’m very proud to be from Oldham and look forward to exchanging stories with Bob and comparing our experiences of growing up and the changes that have been made in the town over the years.”

The event is free to attend and businesses and individuals can book by visiting www.mahdloyz.org/events and schools / colleges email events@mahdloyz.org

