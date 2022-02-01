Café society! Players turn to warm-hearted comedy Pastimes for new production

THOSE dark nights will be here for several months yet but you can look to Saddleworth Players to shine some light on any lingering pre-Christmas blues.

So from Saturday, February 12, the Players return to the stage for Brian Jeffries’ season warm-hearted comedy Pastimes.

Sam and Bill are two middle-aged brothers who own and run ‘Cobblers’, a café in a seaside town.

Their lives are quiet and uneventful; their high points being board games and speculations concerning their customers.

One day, however, their peace is shattered by the arrival of a runaway, Linda, who is after a job, and her grandmother, Connie, who is after Linda.

A terrible coincidence is revealed as Connie is brought face-to-face with George, the husband who left her 40 years ago and who is now Sam: likewise, Connie’s friend Win finds, in Bill, her errant Arthur.

Recriminations and reminiscences abound in this warm-hearted and emotionally astute comedy about men who have spent their lives running away and the indomitable spirits of the women from whom they ran.

Director, Carol Davies said: “This is a light piece of comedy which is perfect for the dark nights of February.

“The characters are very likeable and the situation is not only lively but very funny.

“How do you continue to run a busy café when your ex-wives turn up in the kitchen?! A warm and light-hearted show, come and see it.”

The cast of Pastimes includes: Alex Farkas as Sam, Jon Comyn Platt as Bill, Barbara Micklethwaite as Connie, Lorraine Reynolds as Winifred and Emma Sykes as Linda.

See Pastimes at the Millgate Arts Centre, Delph, from February 12-19.

Tickets are priced £10 (£5 students) and are available online from millgateartscentre.co.uk or telephone 01457 874644 (phone booking charged at £1.80).

