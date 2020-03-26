Calendar of events for Saddleworth Parish Council chairman’s charities cancelled

THE coronavirus outbreak has curtailed the fundraising activities of Saddleworth Parish Council Chairman’s Charity Committee.

Chairman Cllr Jamie Curley said they had planned a busy programme of events for March and April, including a flea market, canal cruise with lunch, volunteers; dinner, coffee mornings, medium evening and a St George’s Dinner.

“All has now been cancelled,” he said. “This unfortunately means we won’t be able to raise as much as we had hoped for this year for our chosen charities.

“We will also have to postpone the presentation evening where we present the cheques to the charities.

“It’s very sad but necessary at a time of national emergency.

“When I took my seat as Chairman in May last year, I talked about what I called ‘the Saddleworth Season’, the long summer of activities and events that help define our unique corner of the world.

“We were lucky that we could take part in last year’s summer season, from judging doggie competitors at the Saddleworth Show and placing the wreath on Ammon Wrigley’s statue on Yorkshire Day to taking the salute at the Yanks Parade and listening to marvellous concerts by Saddleworth Male Voice Choir, Saddleworth musical Society and Saddleworth Singers.

“All that lies in jeopardy now as the country battles the unseen enemy of Covid-19.

“But I know the fantastic community spirit of the people of Saddleworth will endure and these events will return bigger and better than ever next year.”

The Chairman’s chosen charities are: Nicola Hughes Memorial Fund, Samantha Jones Trust, Dementia Friends, Satellite Centre Greenfield, Oldham Mountain Rescue Team, Chatty Cafe Scheme, Young Christian Carers, Samaritans Rochdale and Oldham, Maggies Oldham, Chernobyl Kids, Bright Futures School.

