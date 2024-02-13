Call for £3 million towards new Saddleworth health centre

A PROPOSAL is being tabled to put an initial £3 million towards the development of a much-demanded Saddleworth health centre.

Conservative councillors are also putting forward a suggestion to freeze council tax for the coming year.

Different sides of the political divide in Oldham agree a new facility for the area is needed but September saw disagreements over who will decide when and where one will be created.

Now the opposition Tories have put forward a series of amendments to the Labour administration’s budget – including a proposal to put an initial £3 million towards one.

This forms part of their capital strategy which also proposes to invest an extra £1 million into repairing roads across Oldham and improve district centres.

A freeze on council tax is also proposed which is the opposite to the current plans to increase it by a total of 4.99 per cent.

Councillor Max Woodvine, who represents Saddleworth South ward, said: “This is second proposal I have put forward for a Health Centre this year and there are also proposals for other important projects.

“We want to fund the priorities of local people, not pay for the town centre white elephants which the Labour Party prefer.

“As local Conservatives we’re also proposing a zero increase in council tax. This freeze ensures hard working residents can keep more of their hard-earned money.

“Labour and the Liberal Democrats may say this isn’t possible but we’re proving it absolutely is!”

In September, Cllr Woodvine and colleague Graham Sheldon called for Oldham Council to press ahead with plans to give Saddleworth a new facility, with the old Saddleworth School site suggested.

But even though it was agreed one should be put in, the ruling Labour administration put forward amendments.

Cllr Sheldon suggested they were a ‘damage limitation exercise, passing the buck and attempting to absolve the blame from both themselves and the MP for Oldham East and Saddleworth as to why there’s been no movement on this.’

However, Councillor Barbara Brownridge, the cabinet member for health and social care, said they wanted to make clear Oldham Council and MP Debbie Abrahams have no direct influence, insisting it is a matter for the National Health Service.

Liberal Democrat Garth Harkness backed the original call, insisting he had made it a number of times previously.

Colleague Cllr Helen Bishop added: “This is something all Saddleworth councillors agree on, regardless of political affiliation. It’s the right thing to do for our residents.”

However, leader of Oldham Council, Cllr Arooj Shah, pointed out: “We do support a new health centre in Saddleworth but it’s not our decision and that’s where the issue lies.”

