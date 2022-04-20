Call for community support for Whit Friday walk in Greenfield

COMMUNITY support is needed to help ensure the popular Whit Friday church walk can go ahead this year in Greenfield.

The churches’ morning walks return on June 10 in Greenfield and across Saddleworth after being cancelled for the last two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

And Greenfield Methodist Church and St Mary’s Church are appealing for donations from

kind-hearted businesses and individuals to help them cover the rising costs of the occasion.



Rachel Fish, from Greenfield Methodist Church, explained: “We’ve not been able to raise money from coffee mornings and other fundraisers like we usually do because of the pandemic.

“We will raise a little bit from the Road End Fair proceeds and a raffle at Tesco but not enough to cover the costs, which are becoming more and more expensive.

“This is things like the traffic management during the walk around the village, paying the band and running the sports afternoon for the children.

“We hope individuals or businesses can help by making a charitable donation to make sure this traditional and popular event can go ahead.”

For more information, or to make a donation however small or large, please contact Rachel through Greenfield Methodist Church or call her on 07777 644394 or email

hwif.geo@yahoo.com

