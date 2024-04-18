Calling local talent to perform in Oldham Pride’s anniversary year

LOCAL performers are being invited to audition to have the chance to showcase their talents on the main stage at Oldham Pride this summer.

The event will celebrate its 20th anniversary this year when it takes place on Saturday, July 20.

Billingtons Oldham will be opening its doors on June 8 for singers, musicians and dancers of all genres, and those who are successful will play a part in the talent show at Queen Elizabeth Hall.

Kris Zemlik, the owner of Billingtons Oldham, is keen for the venue to be part of the annual celebrations and a welcoming space for all.

“Pride is an important event in our town and I enjoy being part of it,” he said.

“My vision is for Billingtons to be at the heart of this and future events and the talent show audition is something that we can do to help make this year’s Pride truly memorable.

“It’s important that everyone feels that Oldham Pride is for them, it’s about inclusivity and bringing the whole community together to celebrate our differences.

“Everyone and anyone is welcome to audition, it’s going to be a great event.”

Kris opened Billingtons Oldham in November 2022, a year after purchasing the Ascroft Street building. He was bestowed with the Special Recognition Award at last year’s Oldham Business Awards for his restoration of the iconic building.

Having got involved with the Oldham Pride Committee, Kris has worked to make the venue a designated ‘Safe Space’ and it now opens its doors once a month to anyone in the community who feels they need someone to talk to with regards to their sexuality.

Billingtons Oldham is also no stranger to hosting auditions at its ballroom, event space and bar/lounge, having welcomed ITV show The Voice in August last year.

Anyone who would like to take part in auditioning for Oldham Pride 2024 can find more information at https://www.billingtonsoldham.co.uk/oldham-pride-auditions/

