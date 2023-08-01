Campaigners celebrate as Planning Inspector overturns ‘cutting a valley in two’

PEOPLE opposed to plans to divert a footpath so it can make way for a controversial Saddleworth housing development are celebrating after its approval was overturned.
Russell Homes was previously given the go ahead to change the passageway from Ashbrook in Springhead to Rhodes Hill in Lees to accommodate a new link road to the Knowls Lane development.
However, the Planning Inspectorate has said the proposal to introduce 96 steps up and over the new road should not happen.
It was proposed what is known as footpath 26, which currently runs adjacent to the brook, would be taken over an elevated road with 48 steps on either side.
That was passed as part of the planning application and again approved by Oldham Council’s Traffic Regulation Order (TRO) panel after hearing concerns.
Resident Jane Barker said: “The stepped route unfairly discriminates not only against those with mobility problems but also prevents the elderly and people with toddlers and pushchairs from using Footpath 26.
“Access to Footpath 26 will actually be worse than it is now for many of our local residents.
“The stepped diversion will be a permanent obstacle, leaving many of our local community excluded from the small area of green space that will be left after the development is built.
“When in the 21st century we are presented with the opportunity to make the public right of way more inclusive and improve accessibility to the remaining vital green space, surrounding area and local shops and services, why would anyone settle for and endorse anything less?”
Know Cllr Mark Kenyon, who disagreed with the proposal, has welcome the Planning Inspectorate’s verdict.
He said: “Russell Homes’ plans to divert the well-used footpath are in disarray.
“The decision sides with arguments made by a large number of objectors that such a huge number of steps would discriminate against all but the most able bodied.
“The Inspector also heavily criticised the lack of clarity in the developer’s plans, saying that if the order was granted, the design for the new path was in such disarray that no-one could be sure what would have been built.
“A 96-step diversion was cynical, discriminatory and miserly. Russell Homes have been told to go back to the drawing board”.
Glenn Shallcross from Save Our Valleys, the group who have campaigned against the Knowls Lane development since 2017, added: “We’ve been saying for years that these plans don’t deliver for the community.
“The Planning Inspector agreed with us. Hopefully now the developer will listen and engage with us in a constructive way.”
5 Replies to “Campaigners celebrate as Planning Inspector overturns ‘cutting a valley in two’”
Absolute nonsense. You need to be able bodied in order to walk along the footpath by the stream as it is now. Adding any amount of steps is not going to be excluding anyone from accessing green space or shops.
The Inspector visited the footpath and made a decision on what she saw and also on the evidence heard during the Inquiry. The footpath from Rhodes Hill along Thornley
Brook is fairly level – it certainly doesn’t have 96 steps up a nearly 30 foot climb. Whatever you might think about the diversion, the council has to follow the law – Public Sector Equality Duty – regarding accessibility. It hasn’t done that in this case. The Inspector also had concerns about safety aspects of the diversion. The Planning Inspector is an independent expert.
I have lived in Grotton for the past 56 years . In the first instance I had great respect for SOV but this is ridiculous. I walk through the valley on many, many occasions and in places the pathway in question has never been and never will be passable for wheelchair users and someone pushing a pram would really struggle. SOV raised a total of £50000 pounds to fund a judicial review, this review was not granted and some £20000 was spent on this. A promise was made to improve the Grotton Pavilion with any monies that where left. What has happened to this? I am sorry SOV just let this go, it’s happening no matter how many times you attempt to delay it, you are wasting your’s and a lot of other people’s time .
The money raised was spent on a Judicial Review, where the decision went against the community – that’s where the money went. A Planning Inspector visited the footpath and made a decision based on what she saw during her visit and the evidence heard during the Public Enquiry. Disabled people are not just wheelchair users, there are many forms of disability, all of which were covered in the Inspector’s decision. Oldham Council should have considered their accessibility obligations under Public Sector Equality Duty but they didn’t. That is against the law. The Inspector also had safety concerns about the design. Simple things like handrails on a path with a 30 foot drop? Members of the public wrote in with their experiences about pushing prams etc. too. The Inspector received 31 objections to the diversion, most of which were not from SOV. The only time being wasted is our own in trying to get Oldham Council to do their job right and follow the law. I don’t think that is too much to ask.
The fact that SOV exists is a testament to locals who value the area they live in. The nay-sayers and those who’d rather not get directly involved are happy to carp about the extraordinary time, effort and work put in by a small core of residents acting in the best interests of many, whilst doing nothing and allowing big business to ride roughshod over the community. Shame on you for daring to think SOV have misappropriated donations and are just wasting their time. This result proves their worth.