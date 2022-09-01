Campaigning MP Debbie Abrahams says ‘know dementia, know Alzheimer’s’

DEMENTIA awareness campaigner and MP for Oldham East and Saddleworth, Debbie Abrahams, is doing her bit to help spread the World Alzheimer’s Month message which is ‘know dementia, know Alzheimer’s’.

The MP, who created the Dementia Friendly Oldham campaign, said: “World Alzheimer’s Month is a global campaign to raise awareness around, and demystify, dementia.

“Globally, dementia is one of the biggest challenges we face, with nearly 50 million people living with dementia worldwide, around 900,000 in the UK, and an average diagnosis rate in Oldham which is one of the highest in the North West region.”

Ms Abrahams, who is chair of the All Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) on Dementia, added: “To tackle this dementia challenge we need to work together, and to collaborate and share best practice with one another here, regionally, nationally, and internationally.

“This is why Alzheimer’s Society works with their partners on global research and campaigning, as well as sharing their learning, best practice and experience with one another.

“So, this World Alzheimer’s Month, I’m helping the cause by encouraging everyone to learn more about dementia by reading the factsheets and booklets about it, which are available to read online to read, download, or you can have them delivered to your home.”

You can download full details of all Alzheimer’s Society’s print publications, accessible resources and practical tools here or order delivery to your home here.

