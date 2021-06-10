Cancer Warriors’ coffee mornings back in Uppermill by popular demand

CANCER Warriors are fighting fit after lockdown with the re-launch of their monthly coffee mornings in Uppermill.

The events will be held on the third Tuesday of every month from 10am to 12noon at Reclamation Room café, Lee Street, with the next one on June 15.

The events are free to attend and are open to anybody living with or beyond cancer, and also anybody affected by cancer.

People can just pop in and ask a question, or stay to enjoy tea, coffee and cakes in an informal setting. There will be information, support and leaflets available.

Derrick Evans, founder of Cancer Warriors, said: “A lot of people have been asking when we are starting again. They have missed the support and want to come along again.

“The spot is perfect as it’s easy to get to in the middle of Uppermill and Emma [owner of Reclamation Room] has been a big supporter of our charity.

“The events are relaxed and people are often happier to open up in that kind of non-clinical setting.”

Social distancing will be in place, along with other policies to follow Government guidelines during the Covid-19 pandemic. Face masks are not required while eating and drinking.

This year, Cancer Warriors is celebrating its tenth anniversary. It was set up by Derrick, who has battled cancer for 14 years, initially as Derk’s Army 200708447 before evolving to become Cancer Warriors.

The registered charity opened its current base on Melbourne Street, Stalybridge, in 2018 and has 12 volunteers.

Find out more about Cancer Warriors on their Facebook page.

