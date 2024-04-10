Candidates confirmed for Greater Manchester mayoral election

VOTERS will have six people to choose from in this year’s Greater Manchester mayoral election.

The third election for the role will take place on Thursday, May 2, after previous elections were held in 2017 and 2021.

The Mayor oversees the 10 boroughs of the city-region – including Tameside and Oldham. They set budgets and priorities for public services including transport, housing and planning, the fire and rescue service, Police and Crime Commissioner, and act as an ambassador for Greater Manchester.

The candidates, listed in alphabetical order by surname, are as follows:

Jake Austin (Liberal Democrats)

Dan Barker (Reform UK)

Nick Buckley (Independent)

Andy Burnham (Labour and Co-operative)

Laura Evans (The Conservative Party)

Hannah Katherine Spencer (Green Party)

Residents are being reminded that they must be registered to vote before midnight on Tuesday, April 16, by applying at www.gov.uk/register-to-vote

Every registered voter will receive an election booklet in the post from April 15, which will explain more about the election and include an election address from each candidate.

People can vote by post, by proxy (appointing someone to vote on your behalf) or at their local polling station between 7am and 10pm on election day.

The deadline to apply for a postal vote is 5pm on Wednesday, April 17, while the deadline for applying for a proxy vote is 5pm on Wednesday, April 24.

Residents will need to show a valid form of ID at the polling station – such as a passport, driving licence or a free Voter Authority Certificate. The deadline to apply for free voter ID is 5pm on Wednesday, April 24.

More information about the election – including information about voter ID, registering to vote, and applying for a postal or proxy vote – can be found at www.gmelects.org.uk

