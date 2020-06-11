Captain Tom inspires young pair to take on 100 challenges

WHEN you are only four or five, 100 of anything might seem too big to achieve – but not for two determined young fundraisers.

During lockdown, Joseph and Victoria Ridyard, from Diggle, took inspiration from Captain Tom Moore’s 100th birthday walk and decided to do their bit for the NHS too. Joseph, 5, created his own 100 challenge of riding 100 miles on his bike while Victoria, 4, decided to complete 100 puzzles on her own.

Proud parents Bev and Jonny explained: “One of the highlights of lockdown for Joseph and Victoria has been clapping for our key workers.

“They wanted to do something they love and see if anyone would donate to the NHS for doing so! They wanted to help other people because it is kind to do so.

“Together they agreed their target should be 100 of something and this came from Captain Tom walking 100 laps of his garden.

“Three weeks later and they are done, smashing their £190 target to reach £530 to date.”

Victoria completed 102 jigsaws over 12 sessions, with the most jigsaws completed in one session being 26.

Joseph completed 102 miles on his bike in 11 sessions and the longest ride was 16.2 miles. He had an average length of each session of 9.3 miles.

The money they raised will go to the NHS Charities Together. You can support the young pair by donating at: https://justgiving.com/fundraising/josephandvictoriaridyard

Share this story: Tweet





Print

