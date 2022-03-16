Capture newborn memories at new photography studio

A NEW photography studio is the perfect addition to Uppermill for families who want to capture those precious, earliest days of their child’s life.

Tina Hevingham is a specialist newborn and young children’s photographer who opened the doors to her new base at the Queen Anne Galley on the village high street earlier this year.

After a refurbishment of the studio, including painting, new flooring and lighting, she is ready to welcome in clients for a special experience.

Tina explained: “I’m mum to two beautiful girls and wife to Danny, so having my own family I know how precious it is to freeze a moment and capture that memory before it passes by.

“The past three years I’ve worked from my home-based studio, but I’m now the proud owner of my new studio in Uppermill.

“My signature style is natural, rustic, and timeless, I love earthy tones and my favourite thing ever is a baby in a bucket.

“I absolutely adore what I do. Photographs are the memories we get to keep forever, and I’m humbled that so many new parents choose my style to create timeless, lifelong memories.

“I provide the highest standard of care for every newborn baby that visits my studio, and I’m safety trained and specialise in newborn posing and safe working practices, so you can take comfort knowing your baby is in safe hands.” Tina, who lives in Dukinfield, prefers to photograph babies within 14 days of their birth but can do up to eight weeks, so expectant mothers are advised to book any time from 16-20 weeks.

If you attend antenatal appointments at Royal Oldham or Tameside Hospital, look out for Tina’s broadcast as she’s the sole specialist newborn photographer in the area who works with both hospitals.

She offers a number of newborn and mini sitter packages, ranging in price, time in the studio, digital images and different products.

Tina added: “After having my second daughter 20 months ago, I returned to the studio part time, but come October I was ready to run my business full time – I just needed to find a space to enable me to do so.

“Having a bigger studio would really help my business go to the next level.

“I adore Uppermill. My husband and I and our girls are always in the village and we hope that one day we might move to Saddleworth.

“So, it just felt natural to want my business based here, and more so as the village doesn’t already have a photography studio. “I had looked at every possible rental space available in the village, but unfortunately I had exhausted these options and I honestly didn’t believe I would ever find a space.

“Then I found this spot and I so am pleased to now open the new studio doors and welcome families into my new space.”

• For more information email Tina at: enquiries@tinahevinghamphotography.co.uk or call her on 07854 545504.

You can see examples of her work online: www.tinahevinghamphotography.co.uk

