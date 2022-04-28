Car Fire leaves debris in Saddleworth road

DEBRIS was left littered on a Saddleworth road after an early morning fire.

A stray wheel could be seen on Chapel Road, which runs between Uppermill and Greenfield, as well as a burnt area.

Now Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service (GMFRS) has confirmed it was the site of a blaze that involved a car.

Chapel Road is now open one way – heading uphill – as roadworks are carried out.

And a GMFRS spokesman told the Saddleworth Independent: “At 4:05am on Wednesday, April 27, one fire engine from Oldham fire station responded to a vehicle fire on Chapel Road, Greenfield.

“The fire involved one car and firefighters used one hose reel, a thermal imaging camera and breathing apparatus to extinguish the fire.

“Crews were in attendance for approximately an hour.”

