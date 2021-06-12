Car review: ProCeed to your Kia dealer for stand-out ‘shooting brake’

THE Kia ProCeed is the Korean company’s most sporty-looking model, after the excellent Stinger which redefined Kia’s sporting ambitions and garnered rave-reviews around the world, writes Steve Berry.

It may not have a V6 under the bonnet but the ProCeed mixes coupe sleekness with estate practicality to give a ‘shooting brake’ look that outdoes the new Toyota Corolla Touring Sports.

Unlike the Toyota, the ProCeed doesn’t blend into the background; it demands a second look.

Bright red highlights on Dark Penta Metal bodywork add to the ProCeed’s appeal-a colour combination highly recommend. The 18in alloys with red centre caps also look superb.

The Kia ProCeed is available in three trim levels: GT-Line, GT-Line S and the

sport-orientated GT.

Only the entry-level GT-Line 1.5 (from £25,080 OTR) is available with the choice of a six-speed manual gearbox.

The GT-Line S (from £28,940) comes equipped with the same 158 bhp, 1.5 turbo-charged petrol engine and a seven-speed Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT), while the GT (from £29,130) gets a 201 bhp, 1.6 turbo petrol engine and DCT.

A swooping roofline blending into the rounded rear-end gives a profile any Jag would be proud of.

From the front, the ProCeed GT looks quite aggressive with a narrow ‘tiger nose grille and low, wide front diffuser book-ended by deep, angular fog-light housings.

The rear is no less appealing with a full-width lighting strip joining the rear LED light clusters and chrome twin exhaust outlets.

Inside, much is shared by other Ceed models but the Ceed range has upped the ante considerably in the last year.

The fit and finish is as good as anything from Germany.

An uncluttered cockpit is visually appealing as well as intuitive to use. GT-Line S and above get 10-way, electric seat adjustment and with good placement of pedals this adds up to excellent comfort levels on even the longest of journeys.

The GT models sport well-bolstered seats in black leather and faux suede with red stitching and a GT Logo on the backrest. There’s also a leather-bound, D-Cut steering wheel with paddle-shifters behind.

Yes, there are physical knobs for the climate control to make adjustment easy while on the move and a bank of touch-buttons just below the 10.25in touchscreen makes it easy to skip between media and navigation.

The view from the driver’s seat to the rear is very shallow thanks to a svelte profile. However, a parking camera and rear sensors are standard across the range.

Rear passengers fare surprisingly well despite that plunging roofline and even six-footers should be okay for headroom.

Leg room is generous too and the 594 litres of boot space isn’t far off the Kia Ceed Sportwagon which offers 625 litres.

But is the Kia ProCeed GT all show and no go? Does that enticing exterior hide a rather dull-driving family load-lugger that will have you wishing you’d gone for the Skoda Octavia VRS estate instead?

The short answer is no. This ‘shooting brake drives very well in 201 bhp GT guise and handling is sharp too.

It’s definitely a warm-hatch rather than a hot-hatch but that’s absolutely fine for a car in this class.

With a 0-60mph time of 7.5 seconds the ProCeed GT will surprise your fellow motorists. Stiffer suspension on the GT and GT-Line S models helps with handling. Slip the ProCeed into ‘Sport’ mode and the throttle response is sharper too.

The ride is firm but it never gets ‘crashy’ over the rough stuff. It often feels like a true Grand Tourer and on the motorway it effortlessly eats up the miles.

Steering is a little numb but weights up nicely when you’re trapping on though feedback is always less than ideal.

Being a Kia, it’s loaded with kit as standard with the likes of forward collision warning, lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control and many more.

Interestingly, if you want the best-possible spec you need to go for the less-powerful GT-Line S model which has the likes of an eight-speaker JBL sound system and a superb 12.3in TFT Supervision Cluster Display in place of the 4.2in model on other models.

The Kia ProCeed is a welcome sight and stands out from all the SUVs that litter the roads these days.

A good-looking ‘shooting brake’-style hatch that is loaded with kit and tech as well as Kia’s peerless 100,000-mile, seven-year warranty. What’s not to like?

RATING: *****

AT A GLANCE: Kia ProCeed GT 1.6 DCT

OTR Price: £29,130

Engine: 1.6 turbo petrol

Power: 201 bhp

Transmission: 7-speed Automatic

0-62mph: 7.5 secs

Top Speed: 139 mph

Combined economy: 41.5 mpg

C02: 153 g/km

