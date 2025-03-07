Caravan site plans submitted for former Clough Manor

A DENSHAW hotel has submitted its third planning application in as many months as it looks to add a touring caravan site to its offerings.

The firm Saddleworth Holdings Ltd is seeking to change the use of a 4,750 sqm farm field at the side of Clough Manor, on Rochdale Road, and add new access to the highway.

This application follows two submitted to Oldham Council in December to convert the hotel’s kitchen into five residential apartments and more of the building, including the lounge bar and restaurant, into three more.

The latest plans submitted by an agent show the creation of a new roadway in permeable tarmac leading to five caravan areas in stone hardstanding.

They would be surrounded by the existing grassed area plus new landscaping, with a bin storage area provided and foul sewage disposed of by means of a cess pit.

The documents add that two part-time jobs would be created, and state that protected and priority species, important habitats or other biodiversity features will not be affected adversely.

Already Oldham Council’s planning authority has received objections to the latest application, stating several concerns.

One objector commented: “Another planning application at Clough Manor and as with the other two, completely inappropriate proposals for the area.

“The proposal is inappropriate within the greenbelt and contravenes policies with regard to protecting openness.

The impact would be more loss of green spaces, reduction in air quality, destruction of wildlife habitats and decreased biodiversity as well as soil degradation.

“It would harm the rural character of the area, and add to the already eye-sore that Clough Manor has become.

“For many years Denshaw has been trying to get traffic calming in the area as there are drivers who completely disregard the speed limit which has resulted in a number of accidents, so this would just exacerbate the situation.

“The houses on Rochdale Road are faced with blind spots and is very difficult and dangerous entering out onto Rochdale Road. This would become more dangerous if caravans were exiting onto the road and would also increase carbon emissions.”

Another added: “A touring caravan site would significantly harm the openness and rural character of the area, permanently altering its appearance.

“The proposal sets a concerning precedent for further inappropriate development within this sensitive area, undermining the fundamental purpose of Greenbelt policies.

“Denshaw village is already bordered by Moorland Caravan Park, and the addition of another similar site would cumulatively overload local infrastructure, leading to overdevelopment.

“The combined impact would significantly diminish the rural character and residential amenity of the village.

“Increased noise, human activity, artificial lighting, and waste would disrupt local ecosystems. There is insufficient evidence provided by the applicant demonstrating how they intend to mitigate these impacts adequately, especially in an area that should be conserved for its environmental value.”

And a third objector said: “I find all the applications recently submitted by the developer well out of the nature of the area and a severe overdevelopment of an area that has already seen what once was a quiet peaceful part of Saddleworth become a dumping ground.

“The access as per the plans in situated on an already dangerous road and on a blind bend, as you can imagine a car and caravan manoeuvres much slower than a normal car and will lead to accidents on the main road.”

Oldham Council’s Planning Committee will decide whether to grant or refuse planning permission for each of the applications.

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

