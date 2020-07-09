Care company helps Elijah celebrate 100th birthday

WHEN Elijah Debnam turned 100 years old on June 22 there were special celebrations for the occasion thanks to staff at his care company.

The team at Home Instead, based in Uppermill, rallied round to mark the milestone with a four-piece brass band and a regimental cake made by Rachel, one of the carers. Elijah served as a Royal Engineer during WWII and is happy to reminisce about his time in Normandy and other parts of Europe.

He proudly displays the photo of himself and a comrade taken outside Chateau Val-Duchesse, Auderghem, Brussels in 1942.

Although Elijah is very proud of the photo and knew it was taken in Belgium, he couldn’t remember where exactly. So, in 2016 his caregiver, Kathryn, conducted an extensive online search and presented Elijah with her findings and a full photo of the building.

Home Instead have been supporting Elijah to remain independent in his home on Spring Street since 2015.

Mick Sheehan, managing director, said “Elijah is a wonderful and happy gentleman who’s an absolute joy to spend time with and listen to.

“We couldn’t let his special day go by, even in these tricky social distancing times, without making an effort and showing him how much he’s loved and admired.”

Elijah said: “I got my card from the Queen, family up from Southampton and now a brass band. You’ve done me proud. Thank you all very much.”

Many thanks to the brass volunteers from Dobcross Youth Band who played before a rendition of Happy Birthday.

Home Instead recently had a celebration of its own after being named one of the top 20 home care providers in the North West for the fifth time.

The award from homecare.co.uk is based on the home care provider’s reviews from the people they care for, plus their friends and relatives.

Mick said: “It’s great for the team to be given this award, not least because the scores are calculated based on reviews by clients and their families.

“Throughout the pandemic, it’s never been more crucial to ensure that older people are happy and safe at home, and this has been the top priority for our caregivers over the past few months.” Amanda Hopkins, reviews manager of homecare.co.uk, said: “High quality home care is crucial as it enables people to stay living in their own homes and keep their independence.

“Home Instead Senior Care Oldham & Saddleworth has shown that it provides care that is of excellent quality and we would like to congratulate it on being one of the top home care providers in the North West.”

The awards are based on 14,000 reviews by service users and their family or friends from

May 1, 2018 to April 30, 2020.

