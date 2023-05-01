CCTV image of man released following sexual assault in Lees

POLICE have released CCTV images of a man they would like to speak to following a sexual assault in Lees.

At approximately 4.30pm on Saturday, April 29, Greater Manchester Police were called to a report of a girl being sexually assaulted near Lees Valley.

Investigations have established that the victim was walking along a public footpath near Turner Street when she was approached by an unknown man who assaulted her.

No arrests have been made and enquiries are ongoing.

Officers have moved to reassure members of the public by conducting highly visible patrols in the area whilst the investigation progresses.

Inspector Katherine Murray of GMP’s Oldham district, said: “We’re releasing CCTV images of a man that we would like to speak to in connection with this incident, he may be able to help us with our enquiries and I would encourage anyone who thinks they may recognise him to get in touch with police as soon as you’re able to.

“We understand that the CCTV images are not the best quality but we’re keen to speak to anyone who may have been in the area or were within the vicinity at the time and may have seen him.

“We thank the public for their assistance so far and ask that anyone with information contacts us first to help our investigation.

“We can be contacted on 101 quoting log 2413 of the 29/4/2023 or report via GMP’s LiveChat facility on gmp.police.uk.”

Alternatively, details can be passed on anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

