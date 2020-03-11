Celebrate at the Saddleworth Civic Hall

Got an event coming up? The Civic Hall is a fantastic venue for your wedding, celebration, conference or meeting. It’s that time of year where we make plans for the future and if you have an event or celebration in the pipeline you may be looking for a suitable venue.

The Civic Hall in Uppermill is a fantastic venue for any event from wedding receptions, exercise classes, concerts, dinners, conferences, celebrations and afternoon tea dances to craft fairs, fashion shows, exhibitions, mother and baby classes and much more.

The building is even licensed for wedding ceremonies; up to 90 guests can be accommodated in the Council Chamber with larger parties in the Ballroom. We have lots of facilities which include full disabled and baby changing facilities while free wi-fi, a hearing loop and AV facilities (conference microphone, projector, screen and laptop computer) make it the ideal venue for business meetings and conferences.

The Ballroom has a licensed bar and stage plus an excellent PA system. We also have smaller rooms for hire; our lower hall has a large fully-equipped kitchen with a dumb-waiter to the first floor serving kitchen.

The Civic Hall represents great value and as a result, rooms can get booked up well in advance so to secure your booking, visit our website www.saddleworthparishcouncil.org.uk to complete the booking form or ring our office: 01457 876665.

