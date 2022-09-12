Celebrate Harvest Fest with activities for all the family at Northern Roots

A FAMILY-FRIENDLY Harvest Fest with arts and activities is coming to Northern Roots on Saturday, September 17.

The event, which runs from 4pm-9.30pm has been funded by the UK Community Renewal Fund and all activities are free.

Visitors can enjoy a range of free activities, including apple pressing with Operation Farm, making shadow puppets with Oldham Play Action Group, harvest crafts with REEL CIC, face painting with Vix Facepainting and more.

Award-winning outdoor arts specialists Walk the Plank will present their beautiful installation Shadowplay in a woodland glade on the 160-acre Northern Roots site.

Shadowplay will take place as dusk falls over the landscape, conjuring a magical, fire-lit world of shadowy storytelling in an intimate setting.

Walk the Plank is one of the UK’s leading arts organisations, delighting audiences in unusual locations for the past 30 years. Artists and makers work together to create outstanding moments of outdoor theatre and participatory events that bring people together.

Shadowplay is free and suitable for all ages, but tickets need to be booked in advance. Details can be found online.

There will also be refreshments on sale, including cocktails, craft beers or coffee, pizza, sweet treats or snacks.

Northern Roots will also be collecting food donations for Oldham Foodbank, which is in need of tinned fruit, tea, pasta, tinned tomatoes, vegetables and fish.

There will be a minute’s silence at 6pm on Saturday, September 17 to observe the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.

The full event programme can be viewed online.

Find Northern Roots at Kings Road, Oldham, OL8 2BJ.

Northern Roots is creating the UK’s largest urban farm and eco-park, transforming 160 acres of urban greenspace into a destination for learning, leisure, nature and growing. Find out more online.

