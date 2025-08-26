Celebrate your heroes at glow-in-the-dark hospice walk

A LOCAL hospice’s mascot is no stranger to meeting heroes and now the lovable pooch is launching a new event to celebrate the local community’s own heroes.

Hartley’s Hero Walk invites families to dress up as their favourite hero for a dusk walk, in support of Dr Kershaw’s Hospice.

The glow-in-the-dark walk in Alexandra Park on Saturday, October 18, will see families dress up as their favourite hero, while raising vital funds for the Royton-based hospice.

Children can choose who inspires them – whether that’s an athlete, Hollywood superhero, fictional character, parent or teacher.

They will also receive a fundraising pack – complete with a DIY hero mask, a cape and a guide.

Each person entering will have a fundraising target of £40, which will go towards supporting patients and their families.

Alice Entwistle, fundraising events lead at Dr Kershaw’s, said: “Put this date in your calendar – it is the perfect activity before Halloween and Bonfire Night.

“The short, looped route is great for all ages, and it is also suitable for pushchairs and wheelchairs.

“Along with a Heroes Hub, there will be refreshments, entertainment and stalls. And to make it extra exciting, there will be glow-in-the-dark features and a medal upon completion.”

The dog-friendly walk starts at 5pm, with doors opening from 4pm. It is expected to finish by 7pm.

Tickets must be booked in advance and cost £10 for a child and £2.50 for an adult.

Children aged 18 months and under can enter for free. To book your tickets or find out more, visit www.drkh.org.uk/hero-walk