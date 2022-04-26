Celebrating 75 years of home at Housing Units

HOME is certainly where the heart is for department store Housing Units as it celebrates 75 years.

From beginnings in 1947 as a humble builders-merchants, selling anything from building materials to washing machines, it has flourished over the years.

Now, the family-owned business is celebrating three-quarters of a century of success with a special spring sale.

The sale offers five inspirational looks that showcase some of the store’s finest furnishings ever to add a wow factor to your home.

The friendly, knowledgeable department experts, some of whom have been there for more than 25 years and notching up an incredible 486 years of combined service, are available in-store and online to help you find everything for your home.

Whether you’re looking for one statement piece of furniture or a complete room refresh, there are 25 departments with a full range of distinctive, exclusive furniture.

Visit the store which has more than 120,000 square feet of furniture and interior design ideas and over 30,000 products, including everything you need for your living room, dining room, bedroom and nursery.

There is also a wide range of electric and gas fires and beautiful fire surrounds, a stunning picture and mirror gallery, an extensive flooring department and much more. Or find something special for the little ones at the baby store and Kids World, where there are plenty of products including designer clothes, footwear, toys and bedroom furniture.

And you can visit the nearby Furniture Outlet where you will find clearance and end of line furniture all year round.

Housing Units has free parking, disabled access, a café and licensed restaurant and a car wash, so it really is a day out.

Visit at Wickentree Lane, Failsworth, just off junction 22 off the M60 or find out more online: www.housingunits.co.uk or call 0161 681 5678.

